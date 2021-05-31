TS EAMCET 2021 Registration Ends Soon

Image credit: Shutterstock TS EAMCET 2021 will be held in July (representational)

Registration for the Telangana State Engineering Agricultural and Medical Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) will end on June 3. However, those who pay late fees will be able to apply for the exam up to June 28. The application forms are available on the official website of the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE), eamcet.tsche.ac.in.

The authorities had earlier extended the deadline to apply for the exam amid the Covid-19 pandemic. “The last date for submission of TS EAMCET 2021 online applications without late fee is extended up to 03-06-2021,” reads a notification on the website.

The application form correction facility will begin on June 4 and continue till June 11.

Registration fee of TS EAMCET 2021, for students appearing for either the Engineering or the Medical and Agriculture group, is Rs 800. For reserved category – SC, ST, PH – students, the fee is Rs 400.

For students who apply for both streams, the registration fee is Rs 1600 for general category students and Rs 800 for reserved category students.

TS EAMCET is held for admission to the first year of Engineering, Agriculture, and Medical (Pharmacy, Veterinary, etc) courses at participating institutions.

The entrance exam is scheduled between July 5 and July 9. It will be held as a computer-based test (CBT).

TS EAMCET 2021 for Agriculture and Medical stream will be held on July 5 and 6. For Engineering aspirants, the exam will be held from July 7 to 9.