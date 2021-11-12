TS EAMCET 2021 Provisional Seat Allotment Result Out; Details Here

TS EAMCET 2021 seat allotment result announced

The Department of Technical Education, Telangana, has announced the Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) final phase counselling seat allotment result today, November 12. TS EAMCET final round seat allotment result can be accessed at tseamcet.nic.in. Applicants will be able to check and download their TS EAMCET 2021 final phase seat allotment result and the college-wise provisional allotment list from the official website.

TS EAMCET 2021 Seat Allotment Result: College-Wise Provisional List

Applicants allotted seats in the TS EAMCET 2021 provisional seat allotment will have to complete the admission process by paying the tuition fee and self report through website between November 12 and November 15. Also students will have to compulsorily report at the allotted college in person within the stipulated date (November 16).

Students will have the option to cancel the provisionally allotted seat in the TS EAMCET final phase of counselling in online mode by November 18.

Steps To Check TS EAMCET 2021 Final Phase Seat Allotment Result