TS EAMCET 2021: No 25% Weightage To Telangana Inter Final Exam

TS EAMCET 2021: There will be no 25 per cent weightage of intermediate final year exam for this year’s Telangana Engineering Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET), the state government said. In view of the COVID-19 situation, the Telangana Government had earlier postponed Inter second year exams and promoted first year students without exams.

TS EAMCET is administered by the Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad (JNTUH) on behalf of the Telangana State Council for Higher Education (TSCHE). for admitting students to the first year of undergraduate Agriculture, Medical and Engineering programmes.

As per the information bulletin, 75 percent weightage is given to the normalized marks secured in TS EAMCET and 25 per cent weightage is given to the marks secured in the relevant group subjects – Physics Chemistry and Mathematics (PCM) or, Physics, Chemistry and Biology (PCB) in the qualifying examination, for preparing the merit list, which is used for counselling.

However, for 2021, there will be no 25 per cent weightage to PCB or PCM subjects in the qualifying exam.

Registration for TS EAMCET 2021 started on May 20. The exam is scheduled from July 5 to July 8.

Earlier, JNTUH slashed the TS EAMCET 2021 syllabus by 30 per cent. The details of the reduced syllabi for Physics, Chemistry, and Maths are available on the official website.

To appear in TS EAMCET, candidates must pass Class 12 final or equivalent examination with Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry as optional subjects or related vocational courses in the fields of Engineering and Technology.

They must secure a minimum of 45 per cent marks as an aggregate in the qualifying examination.