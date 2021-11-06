TS EAMCET 2021 Counselling: Final Phase Registration Starts Today

TS EAMCET final round counselling starts today

The Department of Technical Education, Telangana, will start the online registration for the Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) final round counselling from today, November 6 and the application for TS EAMCET final phase of counselling will continue till November 7. Students seeking admission to BE, BTech and Pharmacy courses will have to login at the TS EAMCET official website - tseamcet.nic.in for TS EAMCET final round registration.

Latest: Your TS EAMCET score qualifies you for these Top Universities - Check list here Recommended: Know your college admission chances based on TS EAMCET Score. Click Here.

Verification of certificates will be conducted on November 8. The provisional allotment of seats against TS EAMCET 2021 final round seat allotment will be declared on November 12. Applicants will be able to complete the TS EAMCET 2021 counselling tuition fee payment and online reporting from November 12 to 15. The students who were allotted seats in TS EAMCET 2021 round 1 counselling also had the provision of cancelling the allotted seat till November 5.

TS EAMCET Counselling Registration Steps