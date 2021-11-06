TS EAMCET 2021 Counselling: Final Phase Registration Starts Today

  • Home
TS EAMCET Counselling 2021: Students seeking admission to BE, BTech and Pharmacy courses will have to login at the TS EAMCET official website - tseamcet.nic.in for TS EAMCET final round registration.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Nov 6, 2021 8:29 am IST

New Delhi:

The Department of Technical Education, Telangana, will start the online registration for the Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) final round counselling from today, November 6 and the application for TS EAMCET final phase of counselling will continue till November 7. Students seeking admission to BE, BTech and Pharmacy courses will have to login at the TS EAMCET official website - tseamcet.nic.in for TS EAMCET final round registration.

Verification of certificates will be conducted on November 8. The provisional allotment of seats against TS EAMCET 2021 final round seat allotment will be declared on November 12. Applicants will be able to complete the TS EAMCET 2021 counselling tuition fee payment and online reporting from November 12 to 15. The students who were allotted seats in TS EAMCET 2021 round 1 counselling also had the provision of cancelling the allotted seat till November 5.

TS EAMCET Counselling Registration Steps

  1. Visit the TS EAMCET official website - tseamcet.nic.in.
  2. Click on the TS EAMCET 2021 counselling registration link.
  3. Enter the login details in required fields - TS EAMCET registration number, hall ticket number and date of birth.
  4. Fill all the details in the required fields and complete choice filling.
  5. Preview all details and submit the TS EAMCET 2021 counselling registration form.
