TS EAMCET 2021 Counselling Begins Tomorrow; Documents Required, Checklist

The counselling process for the TS EAMCET-2021 begins from tomorrow

The counselling process for the Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture & Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET-2021) will commence from tomorrow, August 30 onwards. The counselling will be conducted in online mode and students can register themselves on or before September 9.

Seat allotment to various engineering colleges of Telangana through online counselling will be based upon the ranks obtained by the students in TS EAMCET examination 2021. TS EAMCET was organized by Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU), Hyderabad on the behalf of Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) from August 4 to 10.

TS EAMCET 2021 Counselling: Documents Required

Students will be required to submit certain documents and details for the TS EAMCET 2021 counselling process. Here is the required list of documents and personal details:

TS EAMCET 2021 rank card

Valid mobile number

Date of birth

Email ID of the students

TS EAMCET 2021 admit card

Valid photo attested identity proof

Marksheets of Class 6 to the qualifying degree

Transfer certificate(TC) from the last school attended

Caste or category certificate, if applicable

Residence certificate for the proof of local status

Certificates like EWS, sports, etc. if applicable

Students must note that they will be required to pay a counselling fee of Rs 1,200 to get themselves registered for the TS EAMCET 2021 counselling process.