TS EAMCET 2021 Counselling Begins Tomorrow; Documents Required, Checklist

The counselling process for the Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture & Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET-2021) will commence from tomorrow, August 30 onwards.

Education | Written By Devanshe Pandey | Updated: Aug 29, 2021 1:46 pm IST

The counselling process for the TS EAMCET-2021 begins from tomorrow
New Delhi:

The counselling process for the Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture & Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET-2021) will commence from tomorrow, August 30 onwards. The counselling will be conducted in online mode and students can register themselves on or before September 9.

Seat allotment to various engineering colleges of Telangana through online counselling will be based upon the ranks obtained by the students in TS EAMCET examination 2021. TS EAMCET was organized by Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU), Hyderabad on the behalf of Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) from August 4 to 10.

TS EAMCET 2021 Counselling: Documents Required

Students will be required to submit certain documents and details for the TS EAMCET 2021 counselling process. Here is the required list of documents and personal details:

  • TS EAMCET 2021 rank card

  • Valid mobile number

  • Date of birth

  • Email ID of the students

  • TS EAMCET 2021 admit card

  • Valid photo attested identity proof

  • Marksheets of Class 6 to the qualifying degree

  • Transfer certificate(TC) from the last school attended

  • Caste or category certificate, if applicable

  • Residence certificate for the proof of local status

  • Certificates like EWS, sports, etc. if applicable

Students must note that they will be required to pay a counselling fee of Rs 1,200 to get themselves registered for the TS EAMCET 2021 counselling process.

