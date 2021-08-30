TS EAMCET 2021 counselling process will start today

The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) will commence the TS EAMCET counselling process today for the qualified candidates at the official website, tseamcet.nic.in. Candidates, seeking admission to BE or BTech, Pharmacy courses through TS EAMCET 2021 can apply for counselling on the official website. TS EAMCET 2021 counselling includes payment of processing fee, slot booking for certificate verification, certificate verification and option exercise.

Jawaharlal Nehru Technical University Hyderabad (JNTUH) published TS EAMCET 2021 result at eamcet.tsche.ac.in on August 25, however, the TSCHE will conduct online counselling on a separate website. Last year’s TS EAMCET counselling website -- tseamcet.nic.in -- will be used for this year’s counselling process as well.

TS EAMCET 2021 counselling will be held in multiple phases. As per the state government’s announcement made earlier, there will be no 25% weightage to the Class 12 board exam this year and therefore, the counselling process is likely to be different this year.

TS EAMCET Counselling 2021: Eligibility

The candidate should be Indian nationals and belong to Telangana or Andhra Pradesh.

The candidate’s age must be 16 years as of December 31, 2021.

D Pharm candidate’s age must be 17 years as of December 31, 2021.

Candidates, apart from appearing in TS EAMCET and obtaining a rank, must participate in the counselling process to get admission.

TS EAMCET Counselling 2021: List Of Documents Required

TS EAMCET 2021 rank card

TS EAMCET 2021 hall ticket

Aadhar card

SSC or equivalent marks memo

Class 12 (Inter) or equivalent marksheet and passing certificate

Class 6 to Class 12 mark sheets and certificates

Transfer Certificate (TC)

Income certificate issued by a competent authority after January 1 (if applicable)

Caste certificate (if applicable)

Residence certificate (for a period of 7 years prior to qualifying exam) for candidates with no institutionalised education.

For non-local candidates:

Residence certificate: for candidates who have resided in the state for at least 10 years, excluding periods of study outside the state, or either of whose parents have resided in the State for a total period of 10 years

Employer certificate: For children of state or central government, public sector corporations, local bodies, universities employee.

TS EAMCET 2021 Counselling Schedule For Round 1