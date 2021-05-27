TS EAMCET 2021 Application Submission Date Extended Till June 3

TS EAMCET 2021 application submission deadline has been extended

Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTUH) has extended the application submission deadline for TS EAMCET 2021 exam. The deadline to fill the online application form without a late fee has been extended to June 3, 2021. “The last date for submission of TS EAMCET 2021 online applications without late fee is extended up to 03-06-2021,” the official order states.

The candidates who have paid the registration fee for TS EAMCET 2021 online exam, but not submitted the online application till now are advised to submit the online application at the earliest. Otherwise, your registration for TS EAMCET 2021 will be incomplete.

The application form correction process for the exam will begin on June 4 and continue till June 11.

TS EAMCET 2021 Application Fee

The registration fee for Engineering, Agriculture and Medical papers is Rs 800 for unreserved category candidates, while for the SC, ST, PH category candidates, it is Rs 400. Those who want to write both the papers-- for Engineering or Agricultural-- will have to pay Rs 1,600 as registration fee (Rs 800 for SC, ST, PH candidates).

TS EAMCET 2021 Exam Date

TS EAMCET 2021 will be held as an online computer-based test (CBT) from July 5 to July 9. TS EAMCET 2021 for Agriculture and Medical stream is scheduled for July 5 and 6. The entrance exam for Engineering aspirants will be held from July 7 to 9.

The exams will be held in two shifts – first from 9 am to 12 pm and the second between 3 pm and 6 pm.

TS EAMCET 2021 Eligibility

The candidates who have passed or appeared for the final year Inter exams with Mathematics, Physics with Chemistry, Biotechnology, or Biology as optional subjects or related vocational courses conducted by the Boards of Intermediate Education in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh or any other equivalent exam recognised by the BIE in TS and AP are eligible to apply.

The candidates should have scored a minimum of 45 per cent marks as an aggregate in Class 12 or an equivalent examination. For SC/ST category, the minimum aggregate score required is 40 per cent.

Candidates applying for Engineering and Pharmacy courses should have completed 16 years of age, as of December 31, 2021. There is no upper age limit.

In the case of BTech (Dairy Technology), BTech (Agriculture Engineering), BTech (Food Technology), the lower age limit is 17 years as of December 31, 2021, and the upper age limit is 22 years for all the candidates (25 years for SC, ST candidates).

Candidates applying for TSEAMCET 2021 should be of Indian nationality and should belong to the state of Telangana/Andhra Pradesh.

What Is TS EAMCET?

TS EAMCET is conducted by Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad (JNTUH) on behalf of the Telangana State Council for Higher Education (TSCHE).

The entrance test is held admission to first-year undergraduate (UG) professional courses including BE, BTech, BTech(BioTech), BTech (Dairy Technology), BTech(Agriculture Engineering), BPharmacy, BTech(Food Technology), BSc (Hons) Agriculture, BSc (Hons) Horticulture, BSc Forestry, BVSc and AH, BFSc, and Pharm-D courses offered by universities and private unaided and affiliated professional colleges in the state of Telangana.