TS EAMCET 2021 Application Correction Facility Ends Today

Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) will close the application correction facility today for TS EAMCET 2021 examination. All the candidates who wish to edit the application form can do it through the official site on TS EAMCET on eamcet.tsche.ac.in. The last date for submission of online applications with a late fee of Rs 250 is July 19, 2021, and with Rs 500, it is July 29, 2021.

TS EAMCET 2021 admit card will be released on the official website on July 23 and the link will be available till July 31, 2021.

The entrance exam will be held on August 4, 5 and 6 from 9 am to 12 noon for engineering aspirants, and for Agriculture and Medical course, the exam will be conducted on August 9 and 10 from 3 pm to 6 pm.

TS EAMCET 2021: How To Edit Application Form

Candidates who wish to make changes in the application form can follow these steps mentioned below:

• Go to the official site of TS EAMCET-- eamcet.tsche.ac.in.

• On the home page, click on TS EAMCET 2021 correction link

• A new page will open. Now, enter your login details.

• Make the required changes in your application form and click on the ‘submit’ button.

TS EAMCET conducted for admission to first-year undergraduate professional courses will be held as an online computer-based test (CBT). Students seeking admission to programmes including BE, BTech, BTech(BioTech), BTech(Dairy Technology), BTech(Agriculture Engineering), BPharmacy, BTech(Food Technology), BSc (Hons) Agriculture, BSc (Hons) Horticulture, BSc Forestry, BVSc and AH, BFSc, and Pharm-D programmes in universities and private unaided and affiliated professional colleges in Telangana can apply for TS EAMCET.

Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad (JNTUH) will administer the entrance exam on behalf of the Telangana State Council for Higher Education (TSCHE).