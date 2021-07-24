TS EAMCET 2021 Admit Card Released; Direct Link, Guidelines

  • Home
TS EAMCET 2021 admit card has been released. Those who will be appearing in the TS EAMCET 2021 exam can now visit the official website and download TS EAMCET hall ticket 2021.

TS EAMCET 2021 hall ticket released
New Delhi:

The Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test 2021 (TS EAMCET 2021) admit card has been released. Candidates who have registered for TS EAMCET 2021 examination can now visit the official website, eamcet.tsche.ac.in, and on its homepage, find a direct link to download their admit cards. The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Hyderabad (JNTU) will conduct the exam on August 4, 5, 6, 9 and 10 for admission into various undergraduate (UG) courses offered in the state of Telangana.

Questions in TS EAMCET will be displayed at a time in English and Telugu languages and questions in Mathematics/ Biology, Physics and Chemistry will be displayed in different sections.

TS EAMCET 2021 Hall Ticket: How to download

Follow these steps to download your TS EAMCET 2021 admit card or hall ticket :

Step 1: Go to the official website of TS EAMCET 2021, eamcet.tsche.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the Hall Ticket link given on the homepage

Step 3: Enter registration number, qualifying examination hall ticket number and date of birth

Step 5: Click on 'Get HallTicket' link given there

Step 6: From next page, download your TS EAMCET 2021 hall ticket

