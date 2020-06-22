  • Home
TS EAMCET 2020: Telangana Council Provides Facility To Change Exam Centres

TSCHE has allowed candidates to change exam centres on June 22 and 23.

Education | Written By Atul Krishna | Updated: Jun 22, 2020 12:33 pm IST | Source: Careers360

New Delhi:

The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has allowed candidates to change exam centres for the Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture & Medical (Pharmacy, Veterinary etc.,) Common Entrance Test-2020 (TS EAMCET 2020) scheduled to be held on July 6 to July 9. The facility for changing exam centres will be open from June 22 to June 23. TSCHE has allowed candidates to add an extra option to the number test centres opted by them.

TS EAMCET 2020 will be conducted by Jawaharlal Nehru Technical University (JNTU), Hyderabad,on behalf of TSCHE. Interested candidates can change their exam centres by visiting TSCHE’s official website, eamcet.tsche.ac.in.

TSCHE had earlier allowed candidates to correct their application form between June 11 to June 16. Interested candidates can still fill the TS EAMCET 2020 application form by submitting a late fee of Rs 5,000 till June 25 and Rs 10,000 from June 26 to June 30. As per the schedule, TS EAMCET 2020 hall ticket will be available from June 27 to July 3.

TS EAMCET exam centres 2020

Follow these steps to change the the exam centres through eamcet.tsche.ac.in’

Step 1: Go to eamcet.tsche.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the “Submit AP Test centre zone change request” link.

Step 3: Enter the required details such as registration number, payment reference ID, etc.

Step 4: Click on “Proceed”.

Step 5: Add the preferred exam centre and submit.

TS EAMCET 2020
