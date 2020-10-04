Image credit: Shutterstock TS EAMCET 2020 Special Exam For COVID-19 Positive Candidates

TS EAMCET 2020: For COVID-19 positive candidates who could not appear for the Telangana State Engineering Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET), the state’s higher education council (TSCHE) will hold a special exam. “In view of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Government has taken a decision to conduct a special exam for the benefit of the candidates those who got tested as COVID-19 positive during 17-08-2020 to 14-09-2020 and could not write the TS EAMCET-2020 Engineering Stream due to this COVID19 positive,” an official statement said.

TS EAMCET 2020, for Engineering aspirants, was held on September 9, 10, 11 and 14, 2020. The result of the entrance test is expected soon.

The one-time special exam will be held only for COVID positive candidates and they will be required to download an undertaking form from eamcet.tsche.ac.in.

To appear in the TS EAMCET special exam, candidates are required to email the filled in undertaking form, along with the COVID-19 positive report and corresponding COVID-19 negative report and a copy of the hall ticket to convenertseamcet2020a@jntuh.ac.in or convenertseamcet2020b@jntuh.ac.in by October 5 midnight, an official statement said.

The date, time and exam venue for the special session of the TS EAMCET 2020 (Engineering) exam will be intimated in due course of time, TSCHE said. The authorities have asked the candidates to visit the official website for regular updates on TS EAMCET 2020.