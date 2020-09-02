TS EAMCET 2020 From September 9

The Jawaharlal Nehru Technical University (JNTU) Hyderabad, has announced the exam dates of TS EAMCET 2020 Engineering stream. The eligibility test of TS EAMCET 2020 for Engineering stream is scheduled for September 9, September 10, September 11 and September 15 in 102 test centers with 79 exam centres in Telangana and 23 in Andhra Pradesh. Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical (Pharmacy, Veterinary etc) Common Entrance Test, or TS EAMCET, is conducted for admission to various professional courses offered in the state’s university and private colleges. The JNTU will administer the TS EAMCET 2020.

The total number of applicants in TS EAMCET 2020 Engineering (E) stream is 1,43,165. The admit cards will be updated in the official website -- eamcet.tsche.ac.in between September 3 and September 7. The exam conducting body has also provided the candidates with free mock tests. Candidates can solve those and get themselves accustomed with the online TS EAMCET examination.

The TSCHE and JNUT websites will update the details of guidelines and other related information of TS EAMCET 2020 including admit cards release dates, exam day instructions and results. The TS EAMCET 2020 admit cards will mention the details of exam centres and roll numbers of the candidates.

A TS EAMCET statement issued on September 2 said: “Online orientation programme is being conducted to the Chief Superintendents and Observers of the Test Centers. Senior persons are drafted as Special Observers. For more updates all the candidates are advised to visit regularly the TS EAMCET-2020 website https://eamcet.tsche.ac.in.”

“The arrangements and precautionary measures for conduct of TS EAMCET-2020 are being made in all respects with the required facilities for the candidates by following the COVID-19 guidelines,” it read.