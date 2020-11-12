TS EAMCET Round 2 Seat Allotment Result Out At Tseamcet.nic.in

The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has declared the TS EAMCET round two seat allotment results. The Telangana State Engineering Agricultural and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) 2020 second round of seat allotment results have been published on the official result website of TS EAMCET-- tseamcet.nic.in. Students willing to take admission to undergraduate courses can check the TS EAMCET phase 2 seat allotment results. To access the TS EAMCET round two seat allotment results, candidates have to log in at the TS EAMCET website with their system generated login IDs.

The candidates who are shortlisted in phase two of TS EAMCET seat allotment will be required to confirm their admission online by November 17 and pay the requisite fee. The administering body has allotted seats to the candidates on the basis of the ranks obtained, options entered during the online TS EAMCET counselling application and the availability of seats. TSCHE had declared the first round of TSCHE seat allotment on October 24.

To Check TS EAMCET Seat Allotment Round 2 Result

Visit the website -- tseamcet.nic.in

On the Home Page, click ‘Allotment Result - Round 2’

On the next window, insert login IDs, TS EAMCET hall ticket numbers, passwords and dates of birth on the designated spaces

Click and access the TS EAMCET Round 2 of seat allotment result

TS EAMCET 2020: Documents Required for Verification And Admission