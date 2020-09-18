TS EAMCET 2020 Result Likely By September 24; Counselling In October

Telangana Engineering, Agriculture, Medical Common Entrance Test, commonly known as TS EAMCET, has been successfully conducted on September 9, 10, 11 and 14. The TS EAMCET result can be expected somewhere around September 23 or 24 as it will take 9 to 10 days for result processing, said Navin Mittal, Commissioner, Technical Education at Telangana Government. Speaking to Careers360 TS EAMCET counselling will start somewhere towards the end of the month or very early October, he added.

The counselling process will be conducted online except for the document verification part where candidates have to report physically at the verification centres for verifying the local status of candidates.

On a view of any possibility of TS EAMCET being subsumed to JEE in coming years, Mr Navin said, “It has been debated in the state of Telangana from last many years. Telangana got formed in the year of 2014 when it got separated from the state of Andhra Pradesh. The Andhra Pradesh Reorganization Act prescribed that the admission system which is currently being followed in 2014 will continue to be followed for a period of the next ten years.”

Navin Mittal also shared his views on National Education Policy 2020 and considered it to be very progressive and much-needed reform in the education sector.

Navin Mittal, IAS, is the commissioner of Collegiate Education and Technical Education at the Government of Telangana.