TS EAMCET 2020: Result Likely To Be Released On October 1, 3

Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University will release the TS EAMCET result at the official website- eamcet.tsche.ac.in. The TS EAMCET result is expected to be released on October 1 or 3. Candidates will be required to log in using registration number and hall ticket number to download the TS EAMCET 2020 result.

TS EAMCET result 2020 will incorporate details such as- marks scored, rank, qualifying status and candidate’s personal information such as- name, registration number, photograph and signature.

Qualified students of TS EAMCET 2020 will be eligible to participate in the counselling and admission process. Based on the marks secured in TS EAMCET exam, counselling will be held by TSCHE and seats will be allotted in the participating institutions.

TS EAMCET 2020 Result: How To Check The Result

Step 1- Visit official website of TS EAMCET 2020- eamcet.tsche.ac.in

Step 2- Click on result link

Step 3- Login with registration number and TS EAMCET hall ticket number

Step 4- TS EAMCET result will be displayed on screen

Step 5- Download and take a print out for future reference

TS EAMCET 2020 Rank Card: How To Download Rank Card

Step 1- Go to the official website of TS EAMCET 2020- eamcet.tsche.ac.in

Step 2- Click on “Download Rank Card” link

Step 3- Login with registration number, date of birth, and TS EAMCET 2020 hall ticket number

Step 4- TS EAMCET rank card will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5- Download and take a print out for future reference