TS EAMCET 2020 Hall Ticket Released Online; Exams From September 9

The Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical (Pharmacy, Veterinary etc) Common Entrance Test, or TSCHE, has released the TS EAMCET hall ticket 2020. Students can now visit the official website- eamcet.tsche.ac.in and download their admit card.

Students will be required to login using their registration number, hall ticket number and date of birth to download the TS EAMCET 2020. Administered by JNTU, TS EAMCET is conducted for admission to professional courses offered in the state’s university and private colleges.

The eligibility test of TS EAMCET 2020 for Engineering stream is scheduled to be held on September 9, 10, 11 and 15 at 102 test centres with 79 exam centres in Telangana and 23 in Andhra Pradesh.

TS EAMCET 2020: How To Download Hall Ticket

Candidates can access the hall ticket of TS EAMCET 2020 in online mode.

Step1. Visit the official website- eamcet.tsche.ac.in

Step 2. Click on TS EAMCET 2020 hall ticket link

Step 3. Key in registration number, hall ticket number and date of birth.

Step 4. Click on the ‘Submit’ button

Step 5. View your TS EAMCET admit card 2020

Step 6. Download TS EAMCET hall ticket and take a print out for future reference.

The candidates advised to check their TS EAMCET hall ticket carefully and contact the authorities in case of any discrepancies.

The total number of applicants in TS EAMCET 2020 Engineering (E) stream is 1,43,165. Free mock tests will be made accessible to the students by the exam conducting body. Candidates can solve those and get themselves accustomed to the online TS EAMCET examination.

The TS EAMCET 2020 admit cards will mention the details of exam centres and roll numbers of the candidates.

A TS EAMCET statement issued on September 2 said, “The arrangements and precautionary measures for the conduct of TS EAMCET-2020 are being made in all respects with the required facilities for the candidates by following the COVID-19 guidelines.”