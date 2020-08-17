Image credit: Shutterstock TS EAMCET 2020 Date: Application Deadline Extended, Details Here

The last date to apply for the Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test, or TS EAMCET 2020 has been extended. Candidates who are yet to apply for the examination can submit their online application forms on the official website, eamcet.tsche.ac.in, till August 31, by paying a late fee of Rs 10,000.

Previously, the last date to submit the TS EAMCET 2020 application form with a late fee of Rs 5,000 was June 25.

The entrence exam was previously scheduled in July but in view of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the entrance exam has been postponed until further notice.

The authorities had also postponed the TS EAMCET hall ticket date 2020.

Earlier, the TS EAMCET hall ticket was scheduled to be released on July 1 but according to the information on the official website, the hall ticket release date has been postponed until further notice.

TS EAMCET is a state lavel enrence exam conducted for admission to professional programmes offered by institutes across Telangana. The exam is conducted as a computer-based test (CBT).

Previously, the authorities had released a set of TS EAMCET exam day guidelines.

On account of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, candidates have been advised to wear masks, gloves and carry sanitizers along with their hall tickets or admit cards and valid photo ID proofs.

Candidates will also be required to download the Arogya Setu app and if not, they will be required to give a self-written declaration.

Candidates will be required to undergo thermal scanning before entering the examination venue. If a candidate is found to have high body temperature, he or she will have to appear in the examination separately.