Image credit: dost.cgg.gov.in TS DOST Third Phase Allotment List Today At Dost.cgg.gov.in; Details Here

TS DOST Seat Allotment 2020: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) will release the DOST 3rd phase seat allotment list will be released today, October 15, at dost.cgg.gov.in. Candidates will be able to check their TS DOST third phase seat allotment result by logging into the official website, using their DOST ID and pin. Candidates were allowed to register for the third phase of TS DOST seat allotment 2020 and exercise web options between October 1 and 10, 2020.

The first DOST seat allotment list was released on September 21. Through DOST 2020, admission will be given to the state universities including Osmania University, Kakatiya University, Telangana University, Palamuru University, Mahatma Gandhi University and Sathavahana University.

How To Check TS DOST Seat Allotment 2020 Status

Go to the official website, doat.cgg.gov.in. Click on the candidate login option. Enrer your DOST ID and pin. Submit and check DOST seat allotment 2020 results.

Candidates who are shortlisted in the third round of seat allotment will be allowed to self-report for online counselling up to October 26.

A special round of DOST seat allotment has started today. The online registration window of the special round will be open up to October 26 and candidates will be required to pay a registration fee of Rs 400.

Candidates who confirm their seats in the first, second, third and the special round of TS DOST seat allotment 2020 can report to colleges from October 30 to November 4, 2020.