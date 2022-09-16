TS DOST Phase 3 Allotment List 2022 Out; Direct Link Here

The last date for the self-reporting is September 22, 2022.

TS DOST 2022: The Telangana State Degree Online Services (TS DOST) phase 3 allotment result has been released today, September 16, 2022. Candidates can now check the TS DOST phase 3 allotment result on the official website of the TS DOST – dost.cgg.gov.in. Candidates whose names are there in the TS DOST 2022 allotment list are required to do self-reporting online and submit their required documents for verification. The last date for the self-reporting is September 22, 2022.

The student orientation in college will be held from September 23 to September 30, 2022. The semester 1 classes will begin on October 1, 2022. The registration process for TS DOST 2022 phase 3 counselling commenced on August 29 and ended on September 12, 2022.

TS DOST Phase 3 Allotment List Direct Link

TS DOST Phase 3 Seat Allotment Result 2022: Steps To Check

Visit the website – dost.cgg.gov.in Click on the student services and then click on search by college or courses Enter the required credentials The TS DOST phase 3 seat allotment result will get displayed on the screen Candidates then need to proceed ahead with the self-reporting process.

The TS DOST is a state-level online portal that provides admissions to various undergraduate programmes, including BA, BCom (Voc), BCom (Hons), BSW, BBM, BCA, and more. Candidates can apply for admission to the colleges affiliated with six participating universities - Palamuru University, Mahatma Gandhi University, Osmania University, Kakatiya University, Telangana University and Satavahana University.

Click here for more Education News