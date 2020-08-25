  • Home
TS DOST Admission 2020: Registration For Degree Online Services Begins, Check Dost.cgg.gov.in

TS DOST Admission 2020: Application form has been released on August, 24, 2020. Students willing to take admission in degree programmes offered by Telangana State Council of Higher Education can register themselves on the official website - dost.cgg.gov.in.

Education | Written By Aarzoo Snigdha | Updated: Aug 25, 2020 10:03 am IST | Source: Careers360

New Delhi:

As the admission process begins, the DOST Admission 2020 application form has been released on August 24, 2020. Students willing to take admission in degree programmes offered by Telangana State Council of Higher Education can register themselves on the official website - dost.cgg.gov.in.

Telangana DOST registration is a gateway for students aspiring to get into one of the many undergraduate programs offered by universities and institutions across the state -such as- BA, B.Com, B.Sc, B.Com (Hons), BSW, BBM, BCA, etc. Candidates willing to get admission through Degree Online Services, Telangana, must fill the application form.

This year, the admission process will be conducted in three phases on the official website. For the first phase of the DOST application process, the registration began from August 24 and will go on until September 7. The registration fee of Rs 200 will be charged to the students while registering for the phase 1 DOST admissions. The fee can be paid online.

The DOST (Degree Online Services, Telangana) and this admission procedure are conducted through Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE), Hyderabad.

DOST 2020 Registration: Follow These Steps To Register

Step 1. Register DOSTID

Step 2. Pay registration fee

Step 3. Carefully fill the application form

Step 4. Submit


