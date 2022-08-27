TS DOST 2022 Phase Two Allotment Result Today; How To Check

Image credit: shutterstock.com Download TS DOST 2022 seat allotment list at dost.cgg.gov.in

TS DOST 2022: The Telangana Degree Online Services, TS DOST 2022 phase 2 seat allotment list will be released today, August 27. The seat allotment result will be available on the website- dost.cgg.gov.in, candidates can download the seat allotment result using DOST ID, pin and captcha code.

The candidates can appear for online reporting till September 10, 2022. TSCHE will conduct the DOST phase three registrations from August 29 to September 12 and the TS DOST 2022 round three allotment orders will declare on September 16, 2022.

TS DOST Seat Allotment 2022: How To Check