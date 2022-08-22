TS DOST 2022 Phase Two Allotment Result on August 27; Details Here

  • Home
Degree Online Services Telangana, or TS DOST, 2022 phase 2 seat allotment list will be released on August 27, 2022. The TS DOST seat allotment result for the second phase will be available on the official website -- dost.cgg.gov.in.

Written By Adarsh Srivastava | Updated: Aug 22, 2022 10:18 pm IST

TS DOST 2022 Phase Two Allotment Result Date

TS DOST 2022: Degree Online Services Telangana, or TS DOST, 2022 phase 2 seat allotment list will release on August 27, 2022. The TS DOST seat allotment result for second phase will be available on the official website -- dost.cgg.gov.in. Once released, the candidates can check and download the Telangana DOST seat allotment result by signing in through DOST ID, pin and captcha code.

Shortlisted candidates will have to report at the allotted colleges online. The online self reporting includes fee payment, seat reservation and document verification. Candidates can appear for online reporting between August 27 and September 10, 2022. TSCHE will conduct the DOST phase three registrations from August 29 to September 12 and the TS DOST 2022 round three allotment orders will declare on September 16, 2022.

TS DOST 2022 Phase Two Allotment: Important Dates

Events

Dates

TS DOST 2022 Phase 2 Registration

August 7 to 21, 2022

Web-options

August 7 to 22, 2022

TS DOST 2022 Phase 2 Seat Allotment Result

August 27, 2022

Online Self-reporting by the allotted students

August 27 to September 10, 2022

TS DOST 2022 Phase 3 Registration

August 29 to September 12, 2022

How To Check TS DOST Seat Allotment 2022

  1. Go to the official website, doat.cgg.gov.in.

  2. Click on the candidate login option.

  3. Enrer your DOST ID and pin.

  4. Submit and check DOST seat allotment 2022 result

  5. Download it and take a printout for future references.
Degree Online Services Telangana DOST Allotment Result
