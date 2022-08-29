TS DOST 2022 Phase 3 Registration Begins Today; Details Here

Image credit: Shutterstock TS DOST Phase 3 registration process begins today, August 29.

TS DOST 2022 Phase 3 Registration: The Telangana State Degree Online Services or TS DOST Phase 3 registration process begins today, August 29. Candidates can register for TS DOST Phase 3 through the official website of DOST– dost.cgg.gov.in. The last date to register for TS DOST Phase 3 is September 12. The candidates need to pay Rs 400 as an application fee at the time of registration.

The TS DOST 2022 Phase 3 verification process is scheduled to be held on September 9. The TS DOST Phase 3 seat allotment result will be declared on September 16.

Candidates who have not secured a seat in the second allotment can also register for the TS DOST Phase 3. Candidates whose names are there in the seat allotment list will have to go through the fee payment, seat reservation and document verification process at the time of online reporting. The TS DOST Phase 2 seat allotment list was released on August 27.

TS DOST 2022 Phase 3: Steps To Register