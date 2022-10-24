TS DOST 2022 Counselling: TSCHE Announces Special Admission Schedule; Details Here

Image credit: shutterstock.com TS DOST 2022 registration will commence on October 25

TS DOST 2022 Counselling: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has released the schedule for a special drive for DOST (Degree Online Services, Telangana) online admissions. TS DOST 2022 registration will commence on October 25, the students can apply at dost.cgg.gov.in till October 28.

TS DOST 2022 application fee is Rs 400. The candidates can exercise web options on October 26, 27 and 28. The verification of certificates will take place on October 28, the students should report at their respective colleges till October 31.

TS DOST 2022 Counselling: Steps To Register At Dost.cgg.gov.in

Visit the official website- dost.cgg.gov.in

Click on TS DOST 2022 candidate registration link

Fill the details and upload documents

Use TSDOST 2022 login credentials

Submit, and download TS DOST 2022 special phase application

Take a print out for further reference.

TS DOST 2022 special category admissions will be held on October 28, the candidates have to self-report online by October 31. The special drive admission process has been launched for students who have missed the DOST registration.