TS DOST 2022 Counselling: Special Phase Registrations To Start On October 1; Check Schedule Here

TS DOST 2022 Special Phase Counselling Registration

TS DOST Counselling 2022: The Telangana State Degree Online Service (TS DOST) 2022 special phase registrations will start from October 1. The candidates need to register on the official website- dost.cgg.gov.in. The TS DOST 2022 special phase registration will be held between October 1 and October 7, 2022. The candidates need to pay Rs 400 as an application fee at the time of registration.

The TS DOST special phase counselling will be held for students who have not registered on DOST so far. The students who have registered on DOST and did not get the seat in TS DOST 2022 phase 1, 2 and 3 counselling are eligible for special phase. The candidates who have confirmed their seats with CCOTP in colleges are not eligible for the DOST special phase counselling.

TS DOST Counselling 2022 Special Phase: Important Dates

Events Dates Special phase registration begins October 1 to 7, 2022 Special phase web-options October 1 to 7, 2022 Certificate verification for special phase October 7, 2022 TS DOST 2022 special phase seat allotment October 9, 2022 Online self-reporting and payment of fee October 9-10, 2022 Reporting at the allotted college October 10-11, 2022

TS DOST 2022 Special Phase: Steps To Register