The Telangana State Degree Online Service (TS DOST) 2022 special phase registrations will start from October 1.

Written By Adarsh Srivastava | Updated: Sep 27, 2022 5:09 pm IST

TS DOST 2022 Counselling: Special Phase Registrations To Start On October 1; Check Schedule Here
TS DOST 2022 Special Phase Counselling Registration

TS DOST Counselling 2022: The Telangana State Degree Online Service (TS DOST) 2022 special phase registrations will start from October 1. The candidates need to register on the official website- dost.cgg.gov.in. The TS DOST 2022 special phase registration will be held between October 1 and October 7, 2022. The candidates need to pay Rs 400 as an application fee at the time of registration.

The TS DOST special phase counselling will be held for students who have not registered on DOST so far. The students who have registered on DOST and did not get the seat in TS DOST 2022 phase 1, 2 and 3 counselling are eligible for special phase. The candidates who have confirmed their seats with CCOTP in colleges are not eligible for the DOST special phase counselling.

TS DOST Counselling 2022 Special Phase: Important Dates

Events

Dates

Special phase registration begins

October 1 to 7, 2022

Special phase web-options

October 1 to 7, 2022

Certificate verification for special phase

October 7, 2022

TS DOST 2022 special phase seat allotment

October 9, 2022

Online self-reporting and payment of fee

October 9-10, 2022

Reporting at the allotted college

October 10-11, 2022

TS DOST 2022 Special Phase: Steps To Register

  • Visit the official website – dost.cgg.gov.in
  • On the homepage, click on ‘Candidate Registration’.
  • The candidates then need to click on the other board option for registering for TS DOST 2022
  • Fill in the details and click on ‘Aadhar Authentication’.
  • Use the login credentials and fill out the application form.
  • Download and take the printout of the TS DOST 2022 Special Phase application form for future reference.
DOST Telangana
