TS DOST 2022 Counselling: Special Phase Registration Ends Today; Seat Allotment on October 13

TS DOST 2022 Counselling: The Telangana State Degree Online Service (TS DOST) 2022 counselling special phase registration and web options entry will end today, October 11, 2022. Candidates who did not register earlier for TS DOST 2022 counselling and who were not allotted seats in TS DOST 2022 phase 1, 2 and 3 counsellings are eligible for the special phase registration.

Candidates need to pay a registration fee of Rs 400 during the time of TS DOST special phase registration. Candidates can complete the special phase register process through the official website - dost.cgg.gov.in.

As per the TS DOST 2022 counselling schedule, the special phase seat allotment result will be announced on October 13. The online self-reporting will be conducted from October 13 to OCtober 15, 2022.

TS DOST 2022 Counseling: Steps To Register Online

Step 1: Visit the official website - dost.cgg.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the candidate pre-registration link.

Step 3: Complete the registration process and pay then pay the registration fee.

Step 3: Login and fill in the application form with the required details.

Step 4: Finally, download and keep a copy of the form.