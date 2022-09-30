TS DOST 2022 Counselling: Special Phase Registration To Begin Tomorrow; Details Here

Image credit: Shutterstock Candidates can register online through the official website- dost.cgg.gov.in.

TS DOST Counselling 2022: The Telangana State Degree Online Service (TS DOST) 2022 counselling special phase registrations will begin tomorrow, October 1, 2022. Candidates can register online through the official website- dost.cgg.gov.in. It is mandatory for candidates to pay a registration fee of Rs 400 at the time of the registration process. The last date to register for the TS DOST 2022 special phase is October 7, 2022.

Along with the TS DOST 2022 counselling, special phase registration the special phase web options will also be conducted from October 1 to October 7, 2022. Candidates who have applied on DOST official website and did not get a seat in TS DOST 2022 phase 1, 2 and 3 counselling are eligible to register for the special phase.

To register for the TS DOST 2022 Special phase candidates need to visit the official website and then click on ‘Candidate Registration’ on the homepage. The candidates then need to go on the other board option for registering for TS DOST 2022, fill in the details and then click on ‘Aadhar Authentication’. After that candidates need to enter their login credentials and fill out the application form. Finally, download and take the printout of the TS DOST 2022 special phase application form for future reference.