TS DOST 2022 Counselling: Last Date For Online Self-Reporting Today, Classes From October 1

TS DOST Counselling 2022: The Telangana State Degree Online Service (TS DOST) 2022 online self-reporting process for phase 3 allotment will close today September 23. The candidates who are allotted seats in the TS DOST phase 3 allotment result can appear for self-reporting on the official website- dost.cgg.gov.in. Earlier, the TS DOST phase 3 allotment result was declared on September 16 and candidates were notified to appear for self-reporting till September 22, 2022, while the student orientation in college was to be conducted from September 23 to 30, 2022.

The classes for first semester will start from October 1. The candidates are required to report to the respective colleges of his/her choice after the allotment results. If the candidate failed to report to the allotted college then the allotment will be cancelled and s/he will not be considered for admission.

Also Read|| TS DOST 2022 Phase 3 Registration Begins Today; Details Here

The TS DOST is a state-level online portal that provides admissions to various undergraduate programmes, including BA, BCom (Voc), BCom (Honours), BSW, BBM, BCA, and more. Colleges affiliated with six participating universities - Palamuru University, Mahatma Gandhi University, Osmania University, Kakatiya University, Telangana University and Satavahana University offer admissions for undergraduate programmes through TS DOST.

Click here for more Education News