Image credit: Shutterstock TS CPGET 2021 results announced at tscpget.com (representational)

TS CPGET Result 2021: Telangana State Common Postgraduate Entrance Tests (TS CPGET 2021) result has been announced today, October 21. The entrance exam was conducted by Osmania University for admission to postgraduate programmes at participating universities of Telangana.

Candidates can check their scores at tscpget.com.

TS CPGET is conducted for admission to programmes like MA, MSc, MCom, PG diploma, and five-year integrated programmes – MA, MSc, MBA – offered by Osmania, Kakatiya, Telangana, Mahatma Gandhi, Palamuru, Satavahana and Jawaharlal Nehru Technological Universities and affiliated colleges.

To download TS CPGET rank cards, candidates will have to login to the exam website with hall ticket number, registration number and date of birth. Follow these steps.

How To Download TS CPGET 2021 Result

Go to tscpget.com Click on the link to download rank card Enter roll number and other required information Submit and download the rank card Take a printout of the CPGET 2021 rank card

TS CPGET Result 2021: Direct Link

According to a report, a total of 78,312 candidates registered for the entrance exam this year of whom 68,836 took the test. The exam was conducted in September-October.

The entrance test was conducted online as a Computer Based Test (CBT).