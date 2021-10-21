TS CPGET Result 2021 Declared By Osmania University; Direct Link
TS CPGET Results 2021: Telangana State Common Postgraduate Entrance Tests (TS CPGET 2021) result has been announced. Candidates can check their scores at tscpget.com.
TS CPGET Result 2021: Telangana State Common Postgraduate Entrance Tests (TS CPGET 2021) result has been announced today, October 21. The entrance exam was conducted by Osmania University for admission to postgraduate programmes at participating universities of Telangana.
TS CPGET is conducted for admission to programmes like MA, MSc, MCom, PG diploma, and five-year integrated programmes – MA, MSc, MBA – offered by Osmania, Kakatiya, Telangana, Mahatma Gandhi, Palamuru, Satavahana and Jawaharlal Nehru Technological Universities and affiliated colleges.
To download TS CPGET rank cards, candidates will have to login to the exam website with hall ticket number, registration number and date of birth. Follow these steps.
How To Download TS CPGET 2021 Result
Go to tscpget.com
Click on the link to download rank card
Enter roll number and other required information
Submit and download the rank card
Take a printout of the CPGET 2021 rank card
According to a report, a total of 78,312 candidates registered for the entrance exam this year of whom 68,836 took the test. The exam was conducted in September-October.
The entrance test was conducted online as a Computer Based Test (CBT).