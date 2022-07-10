TS CPGET 2022 Form Correction Process Starts Tomorrow; Here’s How To Make Changes

TS CPGET 2022: Osmania University, Hyderabad will start the application correction process for TS CPGET 2022 tomorrow, July 11. The TS CPGET 2022 application correction window will be opened till July 15, 2022. Candidates who are willing to make changes in their TS CPGET 2022 application form, can do it from the official website - cpget.tsche.ac.in. The candidates who have successfully registered themselves for Telangana State Common Post Graduate Entrance Test (TS CPGET) 2022 can only be able to access the TS CPGET application window to make changes.

To make changes in the details mentioned in TS CPGET 2022 application form, candidates will have to log-in with their application ID and password. For this applicant will not have to pay any additional amount.

TS CPGET 2022 Application Window: Steps To Edit The Form

The desirous candidates can make changes to the CPGET 2022 form by following the steps below.

Visit the official website- cpget.tsche.ac.in.

Click on the TS CPGET application correction link.

Enter your log-in credentials to proceed further.

Click on the edit window and make changes in the CPGET application form 2022.

Cross-check application details and submit the corrected application form.

Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy for future references.

Apart from the TS CPGET 2022 correction window, tomorrow, July 11 is also the last date to fill CPGET 2022 application form with late fee. Aspiring candidates can apply for the entrance exam by paying a late fee of Rs 500. While, the last date to submit CPGET 2022 application form with a late fee of Rs 2,000 is July 15, 2022.

TSCHE has not disclosed the CPGET 2022 exam date yet. However, the Council have announced to conduct the Common PG Entrance Test on multiple days in three shifts - from 9:30 AM to 11 AM, 1 PM to 2:30 PM, 4:30 PM to 6 PM. The CPGET entrance exam in all the subjects will be of 90 minutes duration. The question paper will consist of 100 multiple choice questions (MCQs) for 100 marks.