  • Home
  • Education
  • CPGET 2020 Answer Key, Question Paper Released At Tscpget.com

CPGET 2020 Answer Key, Question Paper Released At Tscpget.com

CPGET 2020: Osmania University has released CPGET 2020 answer key, question paper and response sheets at tscpget.com.

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Dec 14, 2020 12:14 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

CPGET 2020 Date: Osmania University To Hold Postgraduate Entrance Exam From December 1
Osmania University Postpones CPGET 2020; Registration To Reopen Again
Odisha CPET 2020 Admit Cards Released At Pg.samsodisha.gov.in; Exams From October 12
ICSI Exam December 2020: Admit Card Released At Icsi.edu; Direct Link
CBSE Sample Paper 2021 For Class 12 Business Studies
Maharashtra NEET Round 2 Selection List Released At Mahacet.org
CPGET 2020 Answer Key, Question Paper Released At Tscpget.com
CPGET 2020 Answer Key, Question Paper Released At Tscpget.com
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

Osmania University has released TS CPGET 2020 answer key and question papers. Candidates who wrote the Common Postgraduate Entrance Tests (CPGET) can now download the answer key, question paper along with their response sheets from the official website, tscpget.com. Candidates can raise objections, if any, on the preliminary key before 4 pm on December 17.

To download response sheets, candidates will have to log in using their registration number and CPGET 2020 roll number.

Direct Link To Download CPGET 2020 Answer Key

CPGET 2020 Response Sheet

The authorities have released an objection format in which candidates will have to submit their queries. “The objections submitted in any other format will not be considered and no correspondence in this respect will be entertained,” an official statement said.

CPGET 2020 Objection Format

To download CPGET 2020 answer key, go to the official website tscpget.com

Click on the answer key link

Select your CPGET subject

To download response sheets, click on the link displayed on the homepage

Log in using your registration number and roll number to download response sheets

TS CPGET 2020 started on December 1. Osmania University had to postpone the entrance exam scheduled for December 8 due to Bharat Bandh. The postponed is scheduled to be held today, December 14.

Click here for more Education News
Education News TS CPGET
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
ICSI Exam December 2020: Admit Card Released At Icsi.edu; Direct Link
ICSI Exam December 2020: Admit Card Released At Icsi.edu; Direct Link
Anna University Final Year Re-Exam Result Announced At Aucoe.annauniv.edu, Here’s How To Download
Anna University Final Year Re-Exam Result Announced At Aucoe.annauniv.edu, Here’s How To Download
University Of Madras Extends Last Date For Admission To Distance Programmes
University Of Madras Extends Last Date For Admission To Distance Programmes
Government Will Encourage Students To Take Up Scientific Research, Studies: Goa Chief Minister
Government Will Encourage Students To Take Up Scientific Research, Studies: Goa Chief Minister
CBSE Sample Paper 2021 For Class 12 Business Studies
CBSE Sample Paper 2021 For Class 12 Business Studies
.......................... Advertisement ..........................