Image credit: Shutterstock CPGET 2020 Answer Key, Question Paper Released At Tscpget.com

Osmania University has released TS CPGET 2020 answer key and question papers. Candidates who wrote the Common Postgraduate Entrance Tests (CPGET) can now download the answer key, question paper along with their response sheets from the official website, tscpget.com. Candidates can raise objections, if any, on the preliminary key before 4 pm on December 17.

To download response sheets, candidates will have to log in using their registration number and CPGET 2020 roll number.

Direct Link To Download CPGET 2020 Answer Key

CPGET 2020 Response Sheet

The authorities have released an objection format in which candidates will have to submit their queries. “The objections submitted in any other format will not be considered and no correspondence in this respect will be entertained,” an official statement said.

CPGET 2020 Objection Format

To download CPGET 2020 answer key, go to the official website tscpget.com

Click on the answer key link

Select your CPGET subject

To download response sheets, click on the link displayed on the homepage

Log in using your registration number and roll number to download response sheets

TS CPGET 2020 started on December 1. Osmania University had to postpone the entrance exam scheduled for December 8 due to Bharat Bandh. The postponed is scheduled to be held today, December 14.