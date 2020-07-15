TS CET 2020: TSCHE Postpones CET Exams

The Telangana State Council of Higher Education, or TSCHE, has postponed all the common entrance tests (CETs) scheduled for July 2020. These TSCETs are for admission to programmes including engineering, law and education. TSCHE holds various undergraduate and postgraduate common entrance tests including Telangana State Engineering, Agricultural and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET); Telangana State Engineering Common Entrance Test (TS ECET); Telangana Physical Education Common Entrance Test (TS PECET); Telangana State Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test (TS PGECET); Telangana State Education Common Entrance Test (TS EdCET); and the Telangana State Law Common Entrance Test (TS LAWCET).

As per a statement in the TSCHE website, “The Scheduled TS CET 2020 entrance test has been postponed until further notice and the new date will be informed in due course of time.”

“The Last Date for Submission & Registration of Online Application Form with a Late Fee of Rs.1000/- is Extended up to 25th July 2020 (Saturday),” the statement further reads.

The details of application and admission procedures are mentioned in the respective websites.

TSCHE had earlier postponed the last dates to fill the application forms multiple times due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

All the common entrance tests are conducted by the state universities of Telangana on behalf of the TSCHE.