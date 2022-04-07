Tryst 2022: IIT Delhi’s Annual Science And Technology Festival Starts From April 15

The event will focus on providing the opportunity for budding technologists to showcase their technical prowess and act as a perfect launchpad for brilliant ideas.

Education | Written By Debika Chakraborty | Updated: Apr 7, 2022 7:12 pm IST
Careers In Sciences View More
01 Apr'22 05:00 PM to 01 Apr'22 06:00 PM IST

RELATED NEWS

QS World University Rankings By Subject 2022: Five IIT Delhi Programmes Feature In Top 100
IIT Delhi Partners With Delhi Jal Board To Address Water Security Issues
IIT Delhi Ties Up With Log9 Materials For Research And Development On Battery, Energy Storage Solutions
IIT Delhi, DIAL Sign Agreement To Improve Operational Efficiency At Delhi Airport
IIT Delhi, TCL Sign MoU To Develop Smart Protective Clothing For Security Forces
IIT Delhi Researchers Design New Strategy For Development Of Drug Molecules
Tryst 2022: IIT Delhi’s Annual Science And Technology Festival Starts From April 15
IIT Delhi’s Annual Science And Technology festival starts from April 15
New Delhi:

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Delhi is set to organise its annual science and technology festival (Tryst) 2022 from April 15 to April 17. The event will focus on providing the opportunity for budding technologists to showcase their technical prowess and act as a perfect launchpad for brilliant ideas, the IIT Delhi said. In association with various technical clubs and societies at IIT Delhi, Tryst 2022 will be presenting a rich variety of events like drone racing league, robotics competition, coding hackathons and workshops by Google and IBM.

Recommended: [Check your admission chances in IITs/ISM based on your JEE Advanced Rank] Start here- JEE Advanced College Predictor]

Sponsored by United State based Graphite GTC, a leading no-code software development platform, Tryst 2022 promises to be a fun-enthused extravaganza with a plethora of events, competitions, workshops and lectures designed to rekindle the passion for technology and business among the brightest minds of the nation.

The fest will witness lectures by experts from various fields. Prof. Randeep Guleria, Director, AIIMS, New Delhi will be the keynote speaker at a conclave on Transforming Healthcare. BharatPe co-founder, Mr Shashwat Nakrani will address the first edition of Tryst’s Fintech Summit as the keynote speaker, the institute said in a statement.

A panel discussion on ‘Pushing EVs into the Indian Market’ will be held with the officials from Hyundai, TATA Motors, BluSmart as participants. Many other players from the EV industry will also join the fest, it said.

Click here for more Education News
Indian Institue of Technology IIIT-Delhi

Suggested For You

Streamed Webinar
Careers In Social Sciences
02 Apr'22 05:00 PM to 02 Apr'22 06:00 PM IST
Dr. Devisha Sasidevan (Assistant Professor, TISS, Mumbai) +0More
Streamed Webinar
Heart-To-Heart With JEE Advanced Toppers
03 Apr'22 12:00 PM to 03 Apr'22 01:00 PM IST
Anant Lunia (AIR 3, JEE Advanced, 2021) +3More
Upcoming Webinar
How To Choose A College
Coming Soon in Premium
Maheshwer Peri (Founder & Chairman, Careers360) +0More
Upcoming Webinar
A Guide To Important Scholarships
Coming Soon in Premium
Ashish Jha (Chief Content Strategist at Buddy4Study.com) +0More
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Why Is JEE Main 2022 Postponed To June And July?
Why Is JEE Main 2022 Postponed To June And July?
NEET UG 2022 LIVE: NEET 2022 On July 17; Paper Pattern Remains Same
Live | NEET UG 2022 LIVE: NEET 2022 On July 17; Paper Pattern Remains Same
CUET 2022 Live: Application Process Begins At Cuet.samarth.ac.in; Know Registration Details
Live | CUET 2022 Live: Application Process Begins At Cuet.samarth.ac.in; Know Registration Details
Delhi University VC Defends CUET, Says Cut-Off System Did Not Offer Equal Opportunities To Students
Delhi University VC Defends CUET, Says Cut-Off System Did Not Offer Equal Opportunities To Students
GAT-B/BET 2022: Application Correction Window Opens; Details Here
GAT-B/BET 2022: Application Correction Window Opens; Details Here
.......................... Advertisement ..........................