Tryst 2022: IIT Delhi’s Annual Science And Technology Festival Starts From April 15

IIT Delhi’s Annual Science And Technology festival starts from April 15

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Delhi is set to organise its annual science and technology festival (Tryst) 2022 from April 15 to April 17. The event will focus on providing the opportunity for budding technologists to showcase their technical prowess and act as a perfect launchpad for brilliant ideas, the IIT Delhi said. In association with various technical clubs and societies at IIT Delhi, Tryst 2022 will be presenting a rich variety of events like drone racing league, robotics competition, coding hackathons and workshops by Google and IBM.

Sponsored by United State based Graphite GTC, a leading no-code software development platform, Tryst 2022 promises to be a fun-enthused extravaganza with a plethora of events, competitions, workshops and lectures designed to rekindle the passion for technology and business among the brightest minds of the nation.

The fest will witness lectures by experts from various fields. Prof. Randeep Guleria, Director, AIIMS, New Delhi will be the keynote speaker at a conclave on Transforming Healthcare. BharatPe co-founder, Mr Shashwat Nakrani will address the first edition of Tryst’s Fintech Summit as the keynote speaker, the institute said in a statement.

A panel discussion on ‘Pushing EVs into the Indian Market’ will be held with the officials from Hyundai, TATA Motors, BluSmart as participants. Many other players from the EV industry will also join the fest, it said.