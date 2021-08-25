Image credit: twitter.com/mansukhmandviya States like Karnataka had taken initiatives to vaccinate teachers and eligible students on priority basis

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Wednesday said that an additional 2 crore Covid vaccine doses are being made available this month and states have been requested to try vaccinating all school teachers before September 5, which is celebrated as Teachers’ Day in the country.

Mr Mandaviya wrote on Twitter: “In addition to the plan to provide vaccines to every state this month, more than 2 crore vaccine doses are being made available.”

“We have requested all the states to try to vaccinate all school teachers on priority before Teachers' Day, which is celebrated on 5th September,” the minister added.

States like Karnataka had taken initiatives to vaccinate teachers and eligible students on priority basis to facilitate reopening of educational institutions.

Madhya Pradesh Higher Education Department is also conducting a special drive to vaccinate all eligible students, teaching and non-teaching staff on August 25 and 26.

Covid Vaccine For Children And School Reopening In India

With COVID-19 cases declining in the country, many states have reopened, or announced dates for reopening, schools for offline classes, Gujarat being the latest to join the list. An announcement on school reopening in Delhi can be expected soon.

While teachers are eligible to take Covid vaccines available in the country, the non-availability of vaccines for the young population is one of the major concerns for parents to send their children to schools.

According to a report by the National Institute of Disaster Management (NIDM), recent studies show there is no evidence suggesting Covid will affect children more disproportionately than adults and there is no statistical difference in the prevalence of Covid between adults and children.

However, there is a “cause for worry if not panic” since the children below 18 years are not vaccinated, the report said.

No Covid vaccine is available for children yet. The Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) has recently approved the Zydus Cadila's three-dose vaccine – ZyCoV-D – which can be given to children of 12 years and above.

A second vaccine – Bharat Biotech's Covaxin – is likely to be approved by September.