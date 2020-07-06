Tripura University Professor Develops Contactless Sanitiser, Pedal Operated Soap Dispenser

Image credit: Shutterstock The hand wash system developed by Dr Harjeet Nath also has an integrated waste water recovery unit.

Tripura University Professor Harjeet Nath has developed a hand wash system which consists of contactless sanitiser and pedal operated soap dispenser. Prior to this he had developed a 'COVID-19 Warbot', to provide food and medicine to COVID-19 patients. This robot is regulated by a transmitter and a receiver taken out of a toy car and can work for 90 minutes on full charge.

His innovations have been appreciated by the Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank'. "Prof. Harjeet Nath of Tripura University has innovated a contactless sanitiser & (pedal operated) soap dispensing stand cum hand wash system with integrated waste water recovery unit. Great job," Mr Pokhriyal has tweeted.

Dr Harjeet Nath is an assistant professor of the Chemical and Polymer Engineering Department of the Tripura university,

“This is an assemblage and right way of fixing the tools. For hand wash or sanitizer there is a stand which dispenses the liquid once you put your leg on the clutch like a paddle affixed in the bottom. In the second, there is a separate basin where you will wash off your hands with water. The beauty of the system is the third part where there is a small water treatment facility which effectively saves water. That means, the water you put there could be used-reused and once again used after recycling,” he told Tripura India on his recent innovation.

The hand wash system developed by Dr Nath also has an integrated waste water recovery unit.

The water treatment facilities installed there can even kill the microorganisms of the water which means the water becomes once again cleaner to be used once again. The residuals of the wasted water, however, get out of the system through a spate panel, he added.