Tripura To Soon Have National Law University: Official

Tripura has a law college with a capacity of 60 students. (representational)

Tripura is set to have a national law university soon, as a bill seeking its creation will be tabled in the next session of assembly, a top official of the state’s education department said on Saturday.

Academic activities of the varsity is expected to be held from the Tripura Judicial Academy building for the next academic session. It will be later shifted to a new building, he said. Tripura Law Minister Minister Ratan Lal Nath has met with the officials concerned to push the plan for setting up a full-fledged law university, the official said.

“A committee comprising state government representatives, judges of Tripura High Court and legal experts will be constituted to suggest the process for appointment of chancellor, vice-chancellor and faculty members. The panel will also finalise the courses to be offered,” he said.

The state government wants to make it an institution of national importance to produce quality lawyers, he added. Tripura has a law college with a capacity of 60 students.

