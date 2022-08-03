Tripura TJEE 2022 Counselling Registration Begins; List Of Documents Required

TJEE Counselling 2022

TJEE 2022 Counselling: The Tripura Board of Joint Entrance Examination (TBJEE) has commenced the registration process for Tripura Joint Entrance Examination (TJEE) counselling 2022 today, August 03. Eligible candidates can register for Tripura JEE counselling at the official website - tbjee.nic.in. The online counselling registration for admission into the different professional degree courses inside and outside colleges or institutions of Tripura are open till August 10, 2022.

To register for the TJEE 2022 counselling process candidates have to login by using their old user ID or registration number and password. Candidates have to upload the following documents while filling up the TJEE counselling registration.

TJEE Counselling 2022: List Of Documents Required

Marksheet of HS (Class 12) or equivalent Examination

Certificates as proof of residency

Admit card of madhyamik examination or birth certificate as age proof

Caste certificate (if applicable)

Persons with Disabilities (PwD) certificate (if applicable)

TJEE Counselling 2022: How To Register Online?

Go to the official website -- tbjee.nic.in Log in with old user ID or registration number and password Click on the link that reads,'Online Registration' Enter details and upload the necessary documents Click on Save tab and submit the application form Take a print of the confirmation page for future use.

After TJEEE 2022 counselling registration, candidates must fill up their choice to get a seat according to merit. "The details of Seat Matrix, Dates for Choice filling and other programme schedule related to online counselling will be announced shortly. No candidate will be considered for allotment of any seat unless he/she registered and refrain from choice filling for online counselling," said a statement in the official notification.