TBSE Board Result 2021: Class 10, 12th Result to be declared

The Tripura Board of Secondary Education, TBSE, will announce Class 10 and 12 board examination results today. Results will be accessible on the official websites of TBSE, tripuraresults.nic.in and tripurainfo.com. The result will be released on the basis of the alternate formula prepared by the board as the TBSE Class 10, 12 board exams were canceled due to the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Before checking the result, students must ensure that they have all relevant details like roll number, the official date of birth ready. This is required when students will log in to the website to check their results.

TBSE Class 10,12 Results: How To Check

Visit the official website of the board, tbse.tripura.gov.in.

Click on the link that,' TBSE 10th 12th result 2021'

Now the student can click on the link of either Class 12 or Class 10

Now the students will be redirected to a login page

Fill in all the credentials as asked like Roll Number and other details

Once the credentials are correctly filled, Students will have their TBSE Class 10,12 Results on the screen.

Students can now download the result and note down the marks for future references.

TBSE Class 10,12 Results: Evaluation Method

For TBSE class 10 students, the pre-board exams were held in three subjects, Language, Science, and Social Science. Students who took the tests will receive grades based on their performance; for the remaining two papers, English and Maths, they will receive the highest grade in any of the three courses. Students who did not take the pre-board exam will be evaluated based on their class 9 grades.

For TBSE class 12, students will be marked by considering 30 per cent marks of the highest-scoring subject in Class 10 and 11. The remaining 40 per cent will be taken on the basis of class 12 internal assessment or practical examinations.