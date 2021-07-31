  • Home
  • Education
  • Tripura (TBSE) Class 10, 12 Results To Be Released Today

Tripura (TBSE) Class 10, 12 Results To Be Released Today

TBSE will be declaring the results of Class 10, 12th today. To check the results, students can visit the official website of TBSE, tbse.tripura.gov.in.

Education | Written By Devanshe Pandey | Updated: Jul 31, 2021 6:29 am IST

RELATED NEWS

Tripura Class 10, 12 Board Exam Results On July 31: Report
Tripura Classes 10, 12 Evaluation Criteria Released
Tripura Cancels Class 10, 12 Board Exams: Report
Tripura Class 10, 12 Board Exams Postponed
Tripura Postpones Classes 10, 12 Pre Board, University Semester Exams
Tripura Board Exams 2021: TBSE Releases Class 10, 12 Exam Schedule
Tripura (TBSE) Class 10, 12 Results To Be Released Today
TBSE Class 10, 12 Results 2021 today
New Delhi:

Tripura Board of Secondary Education, TBSE will be declaring the results of Class 10, 12th today. To check the results, students can visit the official website of TBSE, tbse.tripura.gov.in. Results of both Class 10 and 12th will be declared together. Similar to other boards, TBSE examinations were cancelled due to the Covid pandemic. So, this year TBSE is evaluating the students on the basis of pre-board, internal assessment and previous class exam results.

Recommended: Choose the right stream (Arts/ Science/ Commerce) after Class 10th. Click here to know

TBSE Class 10, 12 Results: Evaluation Method

For class 10, the pre-board exams were held on three subjects, Language, Science and Social Science. Students who took the tests will receive grades based on their performance; for the remaining two papers, English and math, they will receive the highest grade in any of the three courses. Students who did not take the pre-board exam will be evaluated based on their class 9 grades.

For class 12, the students will be marked by considering 30 per cent marks of the highest-scoring subject in class 10 and 11. The remaining 40 per cent will be taken on the basis of class 12 internal assessment or practical examinations.

TBSE Class 10, 12 Results 2021: How To Check Results

  • Visit the official website of the board, tbse.tripura.gov.in.

  • Click on the link that,' TBSE 10th 12th result 2021' (Link will be live when the result is declared)

  • Now the student can click on the link of either Class 12 or Class 10

  • Now the students will be redirected ti to a login page

  • Fill all the credentials as asked like Roll Number and other details

  • Once the credentials are correctly filled, Students will have their TBSE Class 10,12 Results on the screen.

  • Students can now download the result and note down the marks for future references.

TBSE will conduct exams for the students who are not happy with their 10th or 12th Result 2021 from August 10, 2021, to September 20, 2021.

Click here for more Education News
Tripura Results Tripura 12th results Tripura Board Result
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Assam HS Result 2021 LIVE: AHSEC Class 12 Result Shortly, Ways To Download Marksheets
Live | Assam HS Result 2021 LIVE: AHSEC Class 12 Result Shortly, Ways To Download Marksheets
GSEB HSC Result 2021 LIVE: Gujarat Board’s Class 12 Commerce, Arts Results Shortly
Live | GSEB HSC Result 2021 LIVE: Gujarat Board’s Class 12 Commerce, Arts Results Shortly
Uttarakhand (UBSE) Class 10, 12th Result 2021 To Be Declared Today
Uttarakhand (UBSE) Class 10, 12th Result 2021 To Be Declared Today
Odisha Class 12 Science, Commerce Results Today; Check Details Here
Odisha Class 12 Science, Commerce Results Today; Check Details Here
Assam Higher Secondary Result 2021 Today
Assam Higher Secondary Result 2021 Today
.......................... Advertisement ..........................