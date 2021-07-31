Tripura (TBSE) Class 10, 12 Results To Be Released Today

TBSE Class 10, 12 Results 2021 today

Tripura Board of Secondary Education, TBSE will be declaring the results of Class 10, 12th today. To check the results, students can visit the official website of TBSE, tbse.tripura.gov.in. Results of both Class 10 and 12th will be declared together. Similar to other boards, TBSE examinations were cancelled due to the Covid pandemic. So, this year TBSE is evaluating the students on the basis of pre-board, internal assessment and previous class exam results.

Recommended: Choose the right stream (Arts/ Science/ Commerce) after Class 10th. Click here to know

TBSE Class 10, 12 Results: Evaluation Method

For class 10, the pre-board exams were held on three subjects, Language, Science and Social Science. Students who took the tests will receive grades based on their performance; for the remaining two papers, English and math, they will receive the highest grade in any of the three courses. Students who did not take the pre-board exam will be evaluated based on their class 9 grades.

For class 12, the students will be marked by considering 30 per cent marks of the highest-scoring subject in class 10 and 11. The remaining 40 per cent will be taken on the basis of class 12 internal assessment or practical examinations.

TBSE Class 10, 12 Results 2021: How To Check Results

Visit the official website of the board, tbse.tripura.gov.in.

Click on the link that,' TBSE 10th 12th result 2021' (Link will be live when the result is declared)

Now the student can click on the link of either Class 12 or Class 10

Now the students will be redirected ti to a login page

Fill all the credentials as asked like Roll Number and other details

Once the credentials are correctly filled, Students will have their TBSE Class 10,12 Results on the screen.

Students can now download the result and note down the marks for future references.

TBSE will conduct exams for the students who are not happy with their 10th or 12th Result 2021 from August 10, 2021, to September 20, 2021.