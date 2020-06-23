  • Home
The Tripura government has served notices to 11 private and unaided schools for increasing fees during the lockdown period, defying the directives issued by the education department, state minister Ratan Lal Nath said on Tuesday.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Jun 23, 2020 6:58 pm IST

The Tripura government has served notices to 11 private and unaided schools for increasing fees during the lockdown period, defying the directives issued by the education department, state minister Ratan Lal Nath said on Tuesday.

Mr Nath, the education minister, said that the department had on May 6 asked all the 343 private and unaided schools not to hike fees during the lockdown period.

"We served notices to 11 such schools after receiving complaints that despite our directives, fees were increased in those schools. This is not acceptable," Mr Nath told reporters here.

The state education department also held a meeting with the 343 schools on May 14 in this regard.

"In spite of requests from the department, me and guardians of students, several schools hiked fees. Action will be taken against those schools who dare to disobey government directives," the minister said.

Around 1.24 lakh students study in 343 private and unaided schools in eight districts of Tripura.

