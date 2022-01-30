Tripura Schools To Reopen From January 31

Earlier, classes for pre-primary to Class 7 have been suspended till January 30

Schools in Tripura will reopen for all classes from January 31, the state government said on Saturday, January 29. Offline classes will resume in full capacity from pre-primary to Class 12 while adhering to COVID-19 protocols. Earlier, classes for pre-primary to Class 7 have been suspended till January 30 in view of the alarming rise in number of COVID-19 cases in the state. Classes from 8 to 12 were, however, allowed adhering to COVID-19 guidelines.

In a memorandum, The Joint Secretary of the Tripura government, IAS Chandni Chandran said that the School Education department has reviewed the overall COVID-19 situation across the state. “All schools and Madrassas in the state (Pre-primary to Class XII) are hereby allowed to function normally with strict maintenance of COVID-appropriate behaviour from 31/01/2022”, Chandni Chandran said.

“This order shall be applicable to all Government (including TTAADC), Govt aided and Un-aided private schools and Madrassas,” she added.

Meanwhile, schools, colleges in Tamil Nadu, Pune, Haryana and Rajasthan will reopen their gates for physical classes from February 1. For the safety of the students, teaching and the non-teaching staff attending the schools and colleges, several safety measures including a staggered entry, use of face masks, sanitisers, frequent handwashing and respiratory etiquette have been made compulsory.