Tripura Schools To Reopen For Classes 11 and 12 From October 5

Tripura School Re-Opening: Education Minister Ratan Lal Nath said that students having written consent from their guardians will only be allowed to come to schools.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Sep 25, 2020 11:12 pm IST | Source: PTI

Agartala:

The Tripura Government on Friday announced that schools in the state will reopen for the students of Classes 11 and 12 from October 5. Education Minister Ratan Lal Nath said that students having written consent from their guardians will only be allowed to come to schools. The decision to reopen the schools was taken by the government following a high-level meeting, chaired by the education minister, on Thursday.

The Vice Chancellors of Tripura Central University and Maharaja Bir Bikram State University, directors of Elementary, Secondary and Higher Education Departments, and other officials of the Education Department were present in the meeting. "The Ministry of Education had issued a notification in detail along with the standard operating procedure (SOP) for reopening of schools from September 21," Mr Nath said.

Ten states across the country have already reopened the schools. We have also decided to reopen schools," Mr Nath added. The minister said that 50 per cent teachers would attend schools every day by rotation and take classes. For students in other classes, the schools will be opened in a phased manner after reviewing the situation, the minister said.

The governments of several states came up with their own guidelines and SOPs and had opened the school gates for continuing the face-to-face learning from September 21. As per the guidelines issued by the Centre, the visits of the students and the teachers have to be arranged in a staggered manner. Maintaining a physical distance of six-feet between students in class rooms and teachers in staff rooms is made mandatory. The other safety measures including the use of masks, sanitisers, frequent handwashing and respiratory etiquette are compulsory.

