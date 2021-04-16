Tripura: Schools, Colleges To Remain Closed; Board Exams To Be Held As Per Schedule

Tripura schools, colleges to remain closed

Tripura government has announced the board examinations for the students of Class 10 and Class 12 will be held as per schedule. Class 10 exams are slated to begin on May 19 and Class 12 board exams will begin on May 18. The exams will be conducted with strict adherence to COVID-19 protocols, State Education Minister Ratan Lal Nath said.

In the wake of increasing COVID-19 cases in the state, the government has also ordered the suspension of offline classes and said that all schools, colleges and universities will remain closed until further notice.

“Due to surges in covid cases it has been decided that from 17.04.2021 all the classes of schools, colleges and universities which are under the state government (Including private Institutions) would remain closed until further order. Only the pre scheduled exams will be held,” Mr Nath tweeted.

The Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) had already released the dates for Madhyamik (Class 10) and higher secondary (Class 12) exams for both the old and new course students. The Class 10 exams will be conducted till June 4 and Class 12 exams will be conducted till June 11.

Class 10 Tripura Board Alim exams will be held from May 19 and Class 12 Tripura Board Fazil exams from May 18.