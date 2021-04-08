Tripura Schools Closed Only For Classes 1, 2; Colleges To Remain Open

Tripura schools shut for students of Classes 1 and 2

In view of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Tripura government on Thursday announced that the schools in the state will be shut for the students of Classes 1 and 2 from April 9. Education Minister Ratan Lal Nath said that the students of Classes 3 and 4 will be allowed to attend schools on alternate days. Classes for the students of Class 5 and above will continue as it is. Regular classes for college students would continue in Tripura and the hostels will remain open, the minister added.

“In view of the recent COVID-19 spread, it has been decided that Classes 1 and 2 will remain closed from April 9, 2021, till further order. And Classes 3 and 4 will remain open only on alternative days. Rest all classes, hostels and colleges will remain functional as it is,” Mr Nath tweeted.

Earlier, the Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) has released the date sheets of Class 10 and Class 12 board exams for both the old and new course students. The Tripura Board Class 10 exams will be held from May 19 to June 4, and the Class 12 exams will be conducted from May 18 to June 11.

Tripura Board has also released the Madrasa Class 10 (Alim) and Class 12 (Fazil) exam schedules. Class 10 Alim exams will be held from May 19 and Class 12 Fazil exams from May 18.