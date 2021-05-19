  • Home
Tripura To Promote Classes 1 To 4, 6 And 7 Students Without Exams

The Tripura government has decided to promote all students from Classes 1 to 4 and Classes 6 and 7 without examinations this year.

Education | Written By Aarzoo Snigdha | Updated: May 19, 2021 2:17 pm IST

New Delhi:

The Tripura government has decided to promote all students from Classes 1 to 4 and Classes 6 and 7 without examinations this year. Summer vacation for school students has also been extended from May 25 to June 7 keeping in view of the rising trend of COVID cases in the state.

“Class I, II, III, IV, VI & VII Students will be promoted to the next higher classes. when the school will reopen then the students will be taken an examination of their respective classes that is of their previous classes for Evaluation of learning levels,” said Education Minister Ratan Lal Nath.

Also Read: Tripura Class 10, 12 Board Exams Postponed

“Summer vacation for school students has been Extended From 25th May to 7th June keeping in view of the rising trend of covid cases in the state,” he added.

The state government also decided to declare 20 different schools across the state as specified category schools.

“Glad to announce that 20 NOS state government schools are being deemed as specified category schools. These schools will be among the Model schools which will impart quality education to the students of our state,” Mr Nath said.

The minister on May 17 announced the launch of Vande Tripura, a full time dedicated educational channel. The channel has been launched by School Education Department, Government of Tripura.

“It would be very beneficial for the students of our state to continue studies amidst this Covid Crisis through this dedicated educational channel,” Mr Nath said.

