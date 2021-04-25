  • Home
  Tripura Postpones Classes 10, 12 Pre Board, University Semester Exams

Tripura Postpones Classes 10, 12 Pre Board, University Semester Exams

In view of the current situation of COVID-19, the Tripura government has postponed all undergraduate and postgraduate semester exams of private and government universities, and Classes 10, 12 pre-board exams.

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Apr 25, 2021 5:14 pm IST | Source: Careers360
The Tripura government had earlier postponed Classes 3 to 9, 11 final exams (representational photo)
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

In view of the current situation of COVID-19, the Tripura government has postponed all undergraduate and postgraduate semester exams of private and government universities, and Classes 10, 12 pre-board exams.” Considering the current COVID situation, the state education department has decided to postpone the pre-board examinations of Class 10 and 12 of government, semi-government, private, and madrasas till further notice,” Tripura Education Minister Ratan Lal Nath said on social media.

In a separate tweet, Mr Nath said UG, PG university semester exams have been postponed until further notice, with effect from April 26.

The order to postpone Class 10 and Class 12 board exams will be applicable for all government, government-aided, private schools, and madrassas of the state, the Tripura Education Department said.

On April 16, Mr Nath said schools in the state will remain closed and board exams will be held as per schedule. Class 10 final exams are slated to begin on May 19 and Class 12 board exams will begin on May 18.

While the ongoing pre-board exams have been postponed, there is no new announcement regarding final exams.

The Tripura government on April 23 decided to postpone final examinations for the students of Class 3 to 9 and Class 11 until further order.

“All examinations scheduled earlier from class III to IX and XI shall be treated as postponed w.e.f. 26.04. 2021 until further order,” the official order said.

