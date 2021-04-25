Tripura Postpones Classes 10, 12 Pre Board, University Semester Exams

Image credit: Shutterstock The Tripura government had earlier postponed Classes 3 to 9, 11 final exams (representational photo)

In view of the current situation of COVID-19, the Tripura government has postponed all undergraduate and postgraduate semester exams of private and government universities, and Classes 10, 12 pre-board exams.” Considering the current COVID situation, the state education department has decided to postpone the pre-board examinations of Class 10 and 12 of government, semi-government, private, and madrasas till further notice,” Tripura Education Minister Ratan Lal Nath said on social media.

বর্তমান সামগ্রিক কোভিড পরিস্থিতি বিবেচনা করে রাজ্য শিক্ষা দপ্তর সরকারি,আধাসরকারি বেসরকারি ও মাদ্রাসা'র দশম ও দ্বাদশ শ্রেণীর প্রি-বোর্ড পরীক্ষা পরবর্তী সূচনা না দেওয়া পর্যন্ত স্থগিত রাখার সিদ্ধান্ত নিয়েছে। pic.twitter.com/M6cl7imNXj — Ratan Lal Nath (@RatanLalNath1) April 25, 2021

In a separate tweet, Mr Nath said UG, PG university semester exams have been postponed until further notice, with effect from April 26.

The order to postpone Class 10 and Class 12 board exams will be applicable for all government, government-aided, private schools, and madrassas of the state, the Tripura Education Department said.

On April 16, Mr Nath said schools in the state will remain closed and board exams will be held as per schedule. Class 10 final exams are slated to begin on May 19 and Class 12 board exams will begin on May 18.

While the ongoing pre-board exams have been postponed, there is no new announcement regarding final exams.

The Tripura government on April 23 decided to postpone final examinations for the students of Class 3 to 9 and Class 11 until further order.

“All examinations scheduled earlier from class III to IX and XI shall be treated as postponed w.e.f. 26.04. 2021 until further order,” the official order said.