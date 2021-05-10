Tripura: Nine More Schools Affiliated To CBSE

Image credit: Shutterstock Nine more Tripura schools affiliated to the CBSE (representational)

Nine more schools in Tripura have been affiliated to the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), state education minister Ratan Lal Nath has said.

Sabual English Medium HS School, Damcherra English Medium Model School, Kumarghat English Medium High School, Ambassa English Medium Model School, Ananda Roaja Memorial English Medium High School Karbook English Medium Model School, Melaghar English Medium HS School, Kshudiram Basu English Medium School, and Bhagat Singh Hindi (English Medium) School in Tripura have been affiliated to the central education board.

Previously, 20 schools of the state were affiliated to the CBSE, Mr Nath has informed.

“I thank CBSE for providing us with these affiliations and also helping us to secure our children's future,” the minister said.

In view of COVID-19 pandemic, Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE on May 1postponed board examinations for Classes 10 and 12 until further notice.

“As per decision of TBSE the board examinations of Class 10 and Class 12 has been postponed for the time being until further notice,” the minister had tweeted.

“My message to all the students to be prepared for the examination as when the situation will be fruitful the examination will be conducted,” he added.

The new exam schedule will be announced at least 15 days in advance.