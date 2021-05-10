Tripura: Nine More Schools Affiliated To CBSE

Nine more schools in Tripura have been affiliated to the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), state education minister Ratan Lal Nath has said.

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: May 10, 2021 10:21 pm IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

School Dropout, Seen Selling Socks In Viral Video, Gets Punjab CM’s Help
CBSE To Conduct Professional Development Programme For Teachers, Principals
Higher Educational Institutions In Uttarakhand Begin Early Summer Vacation
COVID-19: FTII Students Want Suspension Of Online Classes For 2020 Batch
Gujarat: Medical College Teachers Call Off Stir After Government's Assurance
AICTE Invites Applications For 2,500 Virtual Internships
Tripura: Nine More Schools Affiliated To CBSE
Nine more Tripura schools affiliated to the CBSE (representational)
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

Nine more schools in Tripura have been affiliated to the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), state education minister Ratan Lal Nath has said.

Sabual English Medium HS School, Damcherra English Medium Model School, Kumarghat English Medium High School, Ambassa English Medium Model School, Ananda Roaja Memorial English Medium High School Karbook English Medium Model School, Melaghar English Medium HS School, Kshudiram Basu English Medium School, and Bhagat Singh Hindi (English Medium) School in Tripura have been affiliated to the central education board.

Previously, 20 schools of the state were affiliated to the CBSE, Mr Nath has informed.

“I thank CBSE for providing us with these affiliations and also helping us to secure our children's future,” the minister said.

In view of COVID-19 pandemic, Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE on May 1postponed board examinations for Classes 10 and 12 until further notice.

“As per decision of TBSE the board examinations of Class 10 and Class 12 has been postponed for the time being until further notice,” the minister had tweeted.

“My message to all the students to be prepared for the examination as when the situation will be fruitful the examination will be conducted,” he added.

The new exam schedule will be announced at least 15 days in advance.

Click here for more Education News
Education News
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Lucknow University Announces Results Of Different MA Programmes
Lucknow University Announces Results Of Different MA Programmes
COVID-19: Jamia Hamdard Campus To Remain Shut Till May 14
COVID-19: Jamia Hamdard Campus To Remain Shut Till May 14
SSC Result 2021: How Telangana Board Announced Results Last Year
SSC Result 2021: How Telangana Board Announced Results Last Year
Himachal Pradesh (HPBOSE) Class 10 Promotion Criteria Released
Himachal Pradesh (HPBOSE) Class 10 Promotion Criteria Released
Assam HS First Year Exam Cancelled, All Students Promoted: AHSEC
Assam HS First Year Exam Cancelled, All Students Promoted: AHSEC
.......................... Advertisement ..........................