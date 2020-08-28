Tripura Neighbourhood Classes Suspended, Other Modes Of Online Learning Continue

  • Home
Tripura had started classes on open grounds for students of government schools to bridge the digital divide amid the coronavirus pandemic.

New Delhi:

The Tripura Government has suspended the neighbourhood classes launched last week as an alternative to online classes. The decision to suspend the classes “temporarily” has been made due to the increase in the active COVID-19 cases in the state. However, the other modes of learning including the live classes in the local channels and delivery of recorded video lectures will continue.

The teacher, as part of the neighbourhood classes, taught a maximum of five students maintaining social distancing, at the teacher’s house or in the residence of any of the students in the neighbourhood. This was launched to bridge the digital divide and continue the teaching-learning process during the period of physical closure of schools and other educational institutes in the state due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Education Minister Ratan Lal Nath took to Twitter to announce the suspension of neighbourhood classes in the state. The minister said: “Due to the alarming rate of Covid-19 cases,our govt has decided to temporarily suspend the Neighborhood Classes in view of the safety of the students, wef 29.08.20 until further notice.”

“However other means of Teaching and Learning will continue via Internet and Electronic media,” the minister added.

A Directorate of Secondary Education statement issued in this regard mentioned the other modes of learning to continue will include the Ektu Khelo Ektu Poro activities for children, classes held via video conferencing platforms and students call-centre helplines.

