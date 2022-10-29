Tripura NEET UG Counselling 2022: Round 1 Seat Allotment Result On October 30

Tripura NEET UG Counselling 2022 Round 1 Seat Allotment Date Revised

The Directorate of Medical Education (DME) Tripura, has revised the state's NEET UG counselling 2022 round 1 allotment result date. As per the official reports, the Tripura NEET UG counselling 2022 round 1 seat allotment result will be declared tomorrow, October 30. Aspirants registered for Tripura NEET UG counselling can check the round 1 allotment result on the official website-- dme.tripura.gov.in.

Recommended: NEET Counseling Begins! Use NEET College Predictor to make your MBBS/BDS Colleges Preference list (Govt. Colleges, Central & Deemed Universities) as per NEET Rank & Category Check Now



Suggested: Use NEET AYUSH College Predictor to check your admission chances in BAMS/BHMS/BUMS/BSMS Colleges Check Now



MBBS Admissions @ Manipal University College Malaysia. 69 Years Legacy. 10,000+ Alumni in the Malaysian Health Care Sector. 1000+ Bed Hospital for Clinical Training. Apply Now

To check and download the Tripura NEET UG round 1 seat allotment letter, candidates need to log in with their email ID or registration number and password. The candidates who will get shortlisted in the round 1 allotment results can confirm their joining by accepting the allotted seat and paying the admission fees at the allotted institution. Such candidates will have to appear for the verification of original documents and 4 passport size photos at the office of DME Tripura between October 31 and November 3, 2022.

Also Read|| NEET UG 2022 Round-1 Reporting Till 4 PM Today; Key Points

"The nominations to the intending allotted candidates will be issued at the office of the DME, Bidurkarta Choumuhani, Agartala from November 1 to 3, 2022," DME Tripura said in a statement. The admission process of nominated candidates in allotted institutions will be held from November 1 to 4, 2022.

Tripura state NEET UG counselling 2022 is being conducted for all state quota seats for MBBS, BDS and BASLP courses offered by various Medical and Dental colleges across the Tripura state. The Tripura NEET UG revised merit list was earlier published on October 26, 2022. For more related details, candidates can visit the official website of the DME Tripura at dme.tripura.gov.in.