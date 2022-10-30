Tripura NEET UG Counselling 2022: Round 1 Document Verification Tomorrow; Admission From November 1

  • Home
Tripura NEET UG counselling 2022 round 1 document verification process to begin from tomorrow. It is necessary for candidates to bring all copies of documents and four passport-size photos along with executed relevant bonds.

Education | Written By Arpita Das | Updated: Oct 30, 2022 3:09 pm IST

Image credit: Shutterstock

Tripura NEET UG Counselling 2022: The Directorate of Medical Education (DME) Tripura will conduct the Tripura NEET UG counselling 2022 round 1 document verification process from tomorrow, October 31. The allotted candidates will have to report at the office of DME for NEET UG 2022 counselling document verification process till November 3. Candidates need to bring all copies of documents and four passport-size photos along with executed relevant bonds.

Candidates need to bring the important documents for the Tripura NEET UG counselling 2022 round 1 document verification process which includes Class 10 certificate, Class 12 mark sheet, a permanent resident certificate (in case of Tripura state domicile), aadhaar card, NEET 2022 admit card, NEET 2022 result, passport size photo of the candidate, and reservation category certificate (if any).

The nominations to the allotted candidates will be issued at the office of the DME, Bidurkarta Choumuhani, Agartala from November 1 to November 3. The admission process of the allotted and nominated candidates in the allotted admitting institutions will be held from November 1 to 4, 2022. Candidates can complete the admission process till 5 pm on November 4, 2022.

The DME, Tripura has declared the Tripura NEET UG counselling 2022 round 1 allotment result on October 29. Candidates can check the allotment result by visiting the official website– dme.tripura.gov.in.

NEET Counselling
